Central California Blood Center Opens New Clovis Donor Center

Clovis residents now have a convenient option for donating much-needed blood, thanks to the newly opened Central California Blood Center Clovis Donor Center. The Blood Center hosted a ribbon cutting and grand opening alongside the Clovis Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the new location on Thursday, May 19th.

The need for blood in the Central Valley continues to grow, especially as populations increase in cities like Clovis. The new donor center will help boost donations and meet those needs, while making it easier than ever for Clovis residents to give blood.

“We’ve always felt embraced by Clovis through our relationships with local hospitals, the Clovis Rodeo Association, the local schools and more,” says Christopher Staub, CEO of the Central California Blood Center. “The Blood Center is looking forward to contributing to the Clovis community, and deepening connections with donors and the medical field with the opening of this new location.”

The new Clovis Donor Center is located at 645 W. Herndon Ave Clovis, CA 93612 on Thursday, May 19th at 11:00 a.m.