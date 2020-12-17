CenterStage’s “Hope for the Holidays” Special to Air on PBS

By
Tori Lavon
-
The Hope for the Holidays Cabaret will be airing on Valley PBS on December 19, 20, and 23. (Tori Lavon/Clovis Roundup)

A virtual “Hope for the Holidays” cabaret is set to premiere this weekend on PBS and it was filmed right here in Clovis.

The virtual event will highlight Clovis Unified School District and the Clovis Community Band that will have a featured performance.

The one-hour special will feature popular Christmas songs at iconic locations around Clovis, such as the Centennial Plaza and Clovis City Hall.

This production was a collaborated effort by CenterStage Clovis, Clovis Veterans Memorial District, and Valley PBS.

Last year, CenterStage Clovis hosted a live cabaret series at Dicicco’s in Old Town Clovis for the holiday season.

Hosting a virtual cabaret was not the initial plan but they wanted to carry on the tradition.

Holding out as long as they could, the board of CenterStage Clovis determined there would not be an in-person cabaret.

It was decided in October that the cabaret would be virtual, and filming began mid-November.

“As a board, we kinda looked at this year and how we had to cancel our season. We wanted to bring a little bit of hope during the holidays and give back to our community,” says Amy Whitacre, Vice President of CenterStage Clovis.

Valley PBS will air “Hope for the Holidays” on December 19 at 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., December 20 at 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., and on December 23 at 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tori Lavon
Tori Lavon
Tori Lavon is a Multimedia Journalist from Reedley, California. She received her Bachelor's in Mass Communications and Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcasting from California State University, Fresno. Currently, she is a radio intern were she sometimes has the opportunity to be on-air with talent. She is getting her start in media. She has a passion for reporting, photography, and videography. Tori also has a love for art; she loves to draw, paint, and does pottery on the side. One day she hopes she can be on-air talent at a radio station as well.

