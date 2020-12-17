CenterStage’s “Hope for the Holidays” Special to Air on PBS

A virtual “Hope for the Holidays” cabaret is set to premiere this weekend on PBS and it was filmed right here in Clovis.

The virtual event will highlight Clovis Unified School District and the Clovis Community Band that will have a featured performance.

The one-hour special will feature popular Christmas songs at iconic locations around Clovis, such as the Centennial Plaza and Clovis City Hall.

This production was a collaborated effort by CenterStage Clovis, Clovis Veterans Memorial District, and Valley PBS.

Last year, CenterStage Clovis hosted a live cabaret series at Dicicco’s in Old Town Clovis for the holiday season.

Hosting a virtual cabaret was not the initial plan but they wanted to carry on the tradition.

Holding out as long as they could, the board of CenterStage Clovis determined there would not be an in-person cabaret.

It was decided in October that the cabaret would be virtual, and filming began mid-November.

“As a board, we kinda looked at this year and how we had to cancel our season. We wanted to bring a little bit of hope during the holidays and give back to our community,” says Amy Whitacre, Vice President of CenterStage Clovis.

Valley PBS will air “Hope for the Holidays” on December 19 at 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., December 20 at 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., and on December 23 at 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.