CenterStage ends season with successful finish

Once again, CenterStage Clovis Community Theatre delivered on a delightful and spirited performance in the July 25-Aug 3 presentation of “Legally Blonde: The Musical.”

Audiences responded with laughter and applause to the humorous and high-energy dance numbers.

“Legally Blonde: The Musical” showcases the award-winning music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin.

The book is by Heather Hach with a storyline based on the novel “Legally Blonde” by Amanda Brown.

“Musicals always make me happy,” audience member Tekesha Renfro said.”I saw the movie, but seeing a live performance, live orchestra, is special. I don’t know, but with streaming videos and stuff like that, a movie is not as impressive to me as a live performance. You can see a movie on your phone. I feel more involved, connected, when seeing the action in real-time, right in front of me.”

As in the movie “Legally Blonde: The Musical” follows Elle Woods (Sarah Rosenthal) as she pursues her law student ex-boyfriend, Warner (William Macdonald) and her dreams in spite of the challenges and stereotypes she faces.

“Ever since I heard the music of ‘Legally Blonde,’ I knew this was a musical I wanted to direct,” says Director, Scott Hancock. “This show has an incredible range of moments – from quiet reflection to show-stopping numbers with the entire company.”

Conducted by Pete van der Paardt, the CenterStage Orchestra added depth and richness to the vocals without overpowering them. Especially noteworthy were strong performances by Darren Tharp (Callahan) and Kay Wilkins (Paulette).

Caleb Wilson’s creative set design added sparkle. The costumes created by Jessica Massie and Jacquie Broach, provided sass, especially if you like pink.

Choreographer, Erin Roberts, kept the energy fun and exciting.

Rounding out the cast were Fresno State’s mascot, Victor E. Bulldog III as Paulette’s, what else, the bulldog, Rufus. Pennie, a cherished rescue, played Elle’s Chihuahua, Bruiser. Both canines received appreciative acknowledgment and applause.

What’s up next for CenterStage?

“The year 2020 will be our thirtieth season,” said Brandon Crane, President of the Board. “We’ll have something for everyone.”

June 2020 will see “Titanic the Musical”, music and lyrics by Maury Yeston.

July and August will bring “Smokey Joe’s Café,” featuring the songs of Leiber and Stoller.

Oct. will usher in “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged” for fall.

Season tickets will be available September 1, 2019.

CenterStage Clovis Community Theatre is a community-based 501(c) (3) non-profit organization that is dedicated to bringing fine live theatre to the Valley community.

CenterStage is supported through community donations, sponsors, and theater box office revenues. Volunteers are needed in positions such as ushering or assisting backstage. Interested? Contact volunteer@centerstageclovis.com.

For further information, visit centerstageclovis.com or call (559) 323-8744 (Bus. hours)

Tickets and Feedback: tickets@centerstageclovis.com

General Info: info@centerstageclovis.com