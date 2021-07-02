CenterStage Clovis Announces Auditions

As we cautiously transition back to pre-pandemic life, CenterStage Clovis is excited to launch another much anticipated season.

“This fall, it is finally time for CenterStage to make it back to the main stage, and we’re going to be performing Merry Christmas George Bailey, the live radio stage play of It’s a Wonderful Life,” said Darren Tharp, Board of Director board president. “Full cast, full orchestra, and live sound effects. We’re looking forward to having a full house back again.”

Are you an actor or have a desire to express yourself artistically?

Auditions will be held Saturday, July 31, 2021, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District, 808 Fourth Street, Clovis, CA 93612.

No prior experience is necessary for tryouts. Visit www.centerstageclovis.com for cast descriptions and the rehearsal schedule. You can also email info@centerstageclovis.com or call 559-323-8744 and leave a message. A stage manager or board member will contact you.

There is a form on the website for front-of-house or production crew positions for those interested in volunteering.

Centerstage Clovis Community Theater has been a well-respected Clovis institution for almost 30 years. It is supported through volunteers, community donations, sponsors, and theater box office revenues.

Under the direction of a volunteer Board of Directors, CenterStage has provided theater opportunities for local actors and audiences to enjoy. Open auditions are held for each production, and interested community members are invited to participate. A highly accomplished production staff works together with cast and crew to create fine comedy, musical and dramatic productions.