Celebrate summer with Old Town Clovis’ customer appreciation program

July 17, 2024 — There’s a new reason to stroll the charming streets of Old Town Clovis this summer. From July 15 to August 31, the 2024 Customer Appreciation Program offers shoppers $25 back in “Old Town Clovis Bucks” for every $250 spent at participating local businesses. Organized by the Business Organization of Old Town (B.O.O.T.) Clovis, this initiative rewards loyal patrons while showcasing the diverse array of stores and restaurants that make Old Town Clovis a beloved community hub.

Here’s how you can join in the fun:

Step One: Spend $250 or more at any combination of the following participating businesses below. Keep your receipts, as they can be from different stores, as long as the total amount reaches $250.

Step Two: Redeem your receipts at the B.O.O.T. Office, located at 336 Pollasky Avenue.

Step Three: Receive $25 Old Town Clovis Bucks for every $250 spent, which can be used for future purchases at any of the participating locations.

Where to Shop and Dine:

559 Beer: Enjoy a refreshing local brew.

Al Lock and Key: For all your locksmith needs.

B&B Floral: Beautiful arrangements for any occasion.

Bauble & Thread: Discover unique jewelry and accessories.

Blast & Brew: A perfect spot for craft beers and tasty bites.

Boba Fresh: Treat yourself to delicious bubble tea.

Bobby Salazars: Mexican cuisine that’s sure to satisfy.

Body Allure Studio: Pamper yourself with beauty services.

Caglia Salon: Experience top-notch hair care.

Chosen Salon: Another fantastic option for hair styling.

Clovis 500 Club: A local favorite for entertainment.

Clovis Antique Mall: Find hidden treasures and antiques.

Clovis Appliance: For all your appliance needs.

Clovis Auto Shop: Reliable car repair services.

Clovis Coins and Cards: Perfect for collectors.

Clovis Stationery: Stock up on office supplies and gifts.

Country Rose II: Charming home décor and gifts.

Cozy Cottage: Delightful boutique with unique finds.

Cork & Knife: A culinary delight for foodies.

DiCicco’s Italian Restaurant: Classic Italian dining.

Enzo’s Table: Fresh local produce and gourmet goods.

DA Designs Dancewear: Quality dance apparel.

Fifth Street Antiques: More treasures await antique lovers.

Frost Oak Creek Creations: Handcrafted local goods.

Goode Ol’Days Antiques: Step back in time with unique finds.

Gottschalk Music Center: Everything for music enthusiasts.

Hand Car Wash Rodeo & Detail: Keep your car sparkling clean.

Head To Toe Salon: Comprehensive beauty services.

HLC Studio: Another great spot for hair care.

House of Juju: Savory meals in a cozy atmosphere.

It’s All About Me Boutique: Fashion-forward clothing.

I Am Boudoir: Elegant and personal gifts.

Illuminate Hair Studio: Expert hair styling.

Jackson Jewelry: Stunning jewelry pieces.

Julie Adams Design: Unique fashion and accessories.

Madeleine’s Bridal Boutique: Beautiful bridal attire.

Neighbors OTC: Community-focused retail.

Old Town Auto Glass: For all your auto glass needs.

Old Town Cafe: A beloved local eatery.

Old Town Saloon: Enjoy a lively night out.

On The Edge: Edgy fashion and accessories.

Once Upon A Time: Whimsical and charming finds.

Outlaw Tavern: A rugged spot for good times.

Papa’s Place: Delicious comfort food.

Peyton’s Attic: A treasure trove of unique items.

Rodeo Coffee Shop: Start your day with a great cup of coffee.

Rosenberry’s Old Town Trading: Unique antiques and collectibles.

Salsa’s Mexican Grill: Another fantastic Mexican dining option.

Sassano’s Menswear: Stylish men’s clothing.

Scoops, Soups and More: Delightful ice cream and soups.

SheraShic Boutique: Trendy and stylish finds.

Simply Bliss Salon: Pamper yourself with beauty treatments.

The Backyard Social Club: Relax and socialize in style.

The Collective 103: A unique shopping experience.

The Foundry: Discover local artisan goods.

The Foundry Cooperative: Another great spot for unique finds.

The Joint Chiropractic: Stay healthy and aligned.

The Local: Community-focused retail and more.

The Original 4th Street Antiques: Even more antique treasures.

Trelio Restaurant: Fine dining at its best.

Visage Salon: Expert hair and beauty services.

Viva Boutique: Fashionable and fun clothing.

With over 50 participating businesses, there’s something for everyone. For more details, visit the Old Town Clovis Instagram account. Gather your friends and family, support local businesses, and enjoy the rewards. This program runs until August 31, with up to $1,000 in receipts redeemable per customer. Happy shopping, Clovis!