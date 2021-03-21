Catalytic Convertor Theives Arrested

Two theft suspects were arrested after attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a parked vehicle in Old Town Clovis.

On March 19, just before 5 p.m., a resident contacted Clovis PD dispatch and reported that an unidentified person is trying to steal the catalytic converter from their vehicle.

Clovis PD responded immediately, arriving to the scene within two minutes to see the suspected vehicle driving away from the scene.

The suspected vehicle was pulled over near the Clovis and Herndon intersection. Two suspects were taken into custody without incident.

They were identified as 34-year-old Ruben Navarette and 36-year-old Raul Rivera, both of Fresno.

They have been charged with attempted burglary, conspiracy, and vandalism. Both were booked into Fresno County Jail.