Catalytic Converter Thief Apprehended

A short pursuit between Clovis PD and a known catalytic converter thief ended in an arrest in a parking lot near the Herndon/Palm intersection in Fresno.

In the early morning hours of May 28th, an officer noticed the suspect driving his vehicle near Willow/Herndon and upon attempting to pull over the vehicle a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended of course with an arrest, but this was after the vehicle had crashed into a pole before leaving his vehicle in the Palm/Herndon area.

30 year old David Garcia was arrested with five warrants, grand theft, evading an officer and possession of burglary tools.