Car Crash Takes Life of Clovis Resident

Fresno PD are looking for the driver of a car that left the scene of an accident that took the life of 18 year old Clovis resident Andres Ramirez Orozco early Monday morning.

The accident took place around 1 A.M. near Shaw and Millbrook Avenues. Orozco was driving his Volkswagen at a high rate of speed from Shaw and First. Orozco had just left his job at CarlsJr. A Toyota Camry being driven alongside Orozco.. As the two cars came close to Shaw and Millbrook, a third vehicle pulled out in front of them, causing both the Volkswagen and Camry to swerve.

Orozco’s Valkswagen collided with a tree resulting in his death. The Camry spun out of control, but came to a stop near Shaw and Ninth. The driver of the Camry was uninjured and is cooperating with the investigation. The driver of the vehicle that left the scene and is currently being searched for. The best description of that vehicle is an early 2000’s white Chevy Malibu or Impala.

Fresno Police have not been able to identify the driver that left the scene, but are continuing to investigate. Anyone who might have more information is encouraged to contact the Fresno Police Department.