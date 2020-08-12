Car Chase Ends With Crash in Tarpey Village

A man was arrested last night after leading police on a car chase that ended in a crash in the Tarpey Village area in Clovis.

The chase began at roughly 10:30 p.m. near Clovis and Barstow Avenues where Clovis PD was investigating a possible drug deal. That was when 40-year-old Jovanni Thomas of Fresno, fled in a Mitsubishi Outlander.

Officers gave chase that led them to the Tarpey Village neighborhood where the suspect collided with a Toyota Camry. Both vehicles wound up in the front yard of home on Ashlan and Manila Avenues.

Thomas then fled the vehicle but was later apprehended with the help of a K9 Unit.

According to Clovis PD, there were two teenage girls inside the suspect’s vehicle and three people inside the Toyota Camry at the time of the crash.

Thomas and the driver of the Toyota Camry were taken to Community Regional Medical Center in downtown Fresno for medical assistance.

Thomas will be charged with felonies that include multiple drug charges, felony hit and run, child endangerment, and resisting arrest.