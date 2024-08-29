Clovis Fire Department responds to car fire on Barstow Ave

August 29, 2024 – On Wednesday afternoon, August 28th, Clovis firefighters responded to a car fire on Barstow Avenue.

The driver of a Honda, a gas-powered vehicle, pulled over near the intersection of Barstow and Minnewawa after smoke began escaping from the hood of the car followed by flames from the engine.

The driver and a passenger in the vehicle immediately got out of the car, without any injuries. Both people were unable to determine the cause of the fire.

Clovis Fire Department arrived on the scene quickly and were able to put the fire out soon afterwards.