Capturing Clovis’ history through art: Olivia Soghomonian’s journey

July 18, 2024 — In the center of Old Town Clovis, where history whispers through every weathered brick and cobblestone alley, Olivia Soghomonian has woven her artistic talents into the fabric of the community.

A self-taught artist with a passion for capturing local heritage, Olivia’s journey to becoming a pivotal figure in the Alley Art the Clovis Way project is as vibrant as the murals she helps create.

“I’ve always been creative,” Olivia reflects. “I loved making crafts and doing origami, but it wasn’t until my sophomore year of high school that I started drawing. It initially started as a result of a few homework projects. Eventually, I upgraded my No. 2 pencil for charcoal.”

Fast forward to today, Olivia stands amidst the transformed alleys of Clovis, her latest canvas—a once nondescript cinderblock dumpster—now adorned with a historical parking sign that pays homage to Clovis’ past. “The idea behind the Hoblitt Hotel ghost sign was to create a parking sign that looks like it had been there for decades,” Olivia explains. “Through some research, I managed to find the original font the Hoblitt Hotel used. I made the font the focal point of the project.”

Her involvement with Alley Art began through Fresno State’s Richter Center, where she first encountered the call for artwork celebrating Old Town Clovis. “I submitted a piece featuring a stallion with the Sierra Nevada mountains in the background,” Olivia recalls. “Shortly thereafter, I was contacted by Beverly Hartman and Kaden Ferretti for an interview.”

Collaborating closely with project leaders Beverly and Kaden, Olivia immersed herself in research to ensure her designs mirrored Clovis’ rich historical landscape. “We were presented with the opportunity to create a ghost-sign parking mural. Historically, the parking lot is behind where the old Hoblitt Hotel used to be. Beverly Hartman and Kaden Ferretti told me to stick to designing something that would look like a vintage ghost sign.”

Yet, artistic endeavors are rarely without challenges. “The most challenging part of the whole project was working in the sun,” Olivia humbly admitted. “I think the hottest day the temperature was 108, but most of the work was done during the morning hours before it could get too hot.”

Community feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with locals and business owners alike embracing the transformation of their alleyways. “While we were working on the cinderblock wall, we got a lot of positive feedback from passers-by,” Olivia observes. “It was very encouraging to see how open people were to the idea of alley artwork.”

Looking forward, Olivia dreams of expanding public art in Clovis, envisioning more ghost signs and historical murals that resonate with the community’s spirit. “I would like to see more ghost signs, or even vintage historical murals. However, I know the city code has strict regulations on public murals so I don’t see this happening any time soon.”

As the sun sets over Clovis’ revitalized alleys, Olivia’s story stands as a testament to the transformative power of art—a journey of creativity, community, and a deep-rooted love for preserving the past. “It’s about preserving our heritage in a way that sparks conversation and pride,” she muses, looking towards future possibilities.