Capt. Dan Sullivan’s Life Honored at Clovis Hills Community Church

Capt. Sullivan was a 27-year veteran of the Clovis Police Department and his battle with cancer ended after fighting hard for several months.

Our prayers go out to Captain Sullivan’s family, members of his Clovis Police Department family and all those who called Dan a friend.

We would like to thank members of the Clovis Fire Department, City of Clovis Staff, and representatives from law enforcement agencies from across the Central Valley who came out to honor Captain Sullivan.

To honor his memory, his family asks that in lieu of flowers, please donate to “The Barn” fund at Dan’s home church,

New Hope Community Church. To donate please click the link: https://www.newhopechurch.net/thebarn/thebarn.html