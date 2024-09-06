Candy store prepares for grand opening in Old Town

August 23, 2024 – On the corner of Pollasky and 5th Street, the previous location of Madeleine’s Bridal Boutique, a selection of vibrant, rainbow-colored candy will soon be available for visitors of Old Town.

The renowned candy store is called Rocket Fizz and will be opening up in the currently vacant spot that sits next to the DeWitt Building.

It’s a multi-location soda pop and candy shop that has over 500 unique soda pop flavors made with sugarcane sugar, 1000 candies, 80 flavors of saltwater taffy, as well as gag gifts and toys for children.

The owners of the new store, Enrique and Maritza Ruiz, wait in excited anticipation for the store opening hopefully sometime this fall.

The Ruiz’s joined into the Rocket Fizz chain a few years ago. They were impressed by the brand after watching an episode of “Undercover Boss” featuring them and wanted to get into their business.

The couple expressed a heart for the business, being able to involve their children and having an appreciation for the atmosphere and the customers of the shop. Part of what drove the two to Old Town Clovis was the historical, old-timey feel shared by the candy shop.

Ms. Ruiz stated, “It’s a really fun place, very nostalgic and I feel like it’s for everybody of all ages.”

Mr. Ruiz expressed similar feelings, stating that “it’s nice to see people from all over the world being able to sometimes come in and [try our things] and relive their childhood or relive that memory.”

The two spoke about the variety available within the store, offering a one-of-a-kind shopping experience that can’t be found outside of their stores.

They regularly update their inventory based on what’s popular on social media, but also keep classic items such as butterscotch candies, whoopee cushions, and cream sodas. Mr. Ruiz added to this, stating, “We’re always looking to bring in new items, things that are trending on TikTok and Instagram.”

Ms. Ruiz also noted that their team will be creating surprise bags for people to buy filled with various items from the store to add some excitement to what people purchase and will be featuring gag gifts like squirting pens and little snake eggs.

Clovis residents of all ages will soon be able to enjoy the candies and items from this store, and the Ruiz’s look forward to both serving customers and hiring locals to help run the new location.

They encourage people 18+ to apply for positions such as a Sales Associate among other positions they might have open. Applicants are encouraged to send resumes and work availability to rocketfizzclovis@gmail.com.