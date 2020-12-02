Candy Cane Lane Will Be Lighting Up The Holidays

Ready for the shiny Christmas lights and lawn reindeers over on Candy Cane Lane?

A walk down the street is a fun experience for the holidays, but it might be cold so driving through is also an option.

Candy Cane Lane is located on Cindy Avenue, in the neighborhood near Peach and Alluvial Avenues.

Hours are between 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Hours may differ due to COVID-19. The attraction will be open until Christmas.

Another popular attraction, Santa Claus Lane, won’t be coming back this year. In July, the organizers announced the permanent closure due to COVID-19.

The attraction began in 2015, to help raise money for non-profit organizations such as the Marjaree Mason Center.

There is a lot of uncertainty regarding how safe holiday events are as a result of COVID-19.

Old Town Clovis Kiwanis Club also canceled their annual Christmas parade stating, “It is with great sadness that the Old Town Clovis Kiwanis formally announces the cancelation of the 2020 Children’s Electric Christmas Parade.”

These decisions came after realizing that safety arrangements could not be made.

Tree farmers are still operating at several locations around Clovis. Two locations are Shaw and Gaynor Avenues and Longhorn Feed on Shaw and Academy Avenues.

The Longhorn Feed location will have Santa photos this coming Sunday. Residents can book appointments in advance for photos.