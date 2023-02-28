California Winter Storm Affects Valley Residents

February 27, 2023: The Red Cross opened an emergency shelter due to the winter storm that continues to move through California.

Residents of Dunlap, Miramonte, and Squaw Valley have all been offered the assistance of an emergency shelter held at the Reedley College Gymnasium at 995 N. Reed in Reedley.

Working with the Fresno County Office of Emergency Services, the Red Cross made the decision to open this emergency shelter after many have gone without power or running water in these areas since Saturday February 25th.

Residents are asked to bring only the essentials including medication, clothes and toiletries. Pets that can be kenneled are also allowed at the shelter.

The shelter in the gymnasium will house showers and restrooms and is ADA-compliant.

According to Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig, Fresno County has been working to keep roads clear and gain access to trapped residents in the Dunlap, Miramonte, and Squaw Valley areas.

The Fresno California Highway Patrol has stated that State Route 168 remains closed at Lodge Road in Prather as of 2/26.

Limited travel eastbound from Lodge is allowed for full time residents only and all vehicles must be a 4X4 vehicle with the addition of snow chains attached.

With more snow in the forecast it is the goal of law enforcement agencies to “stay safe, and clear as many hazards as we can.”

Sandbags have been made available at several locations. Those locations are as follows:

-Biola Yard, 12855 W. “G” Ave, Biola, CA 93630

-Caruthers Yard, 2544 W. Mountain View Ave, Caruthers, CA 93609

-Fresno Yard, 9400 N. Matus Ave, Fresno, CA 93720

-Sanger Yard, 9525 E. Olive Ave, Sanger, CA 93657

-Auberry Yard, 33148 Auberry Rd, Auberry, CA 93602