California welcomes 9/11 NEVER FORGET mobile exhibit on Labor Day

September 2, 2024 — On a warm Labor Day, the California 9/11 Memorial proudly welcomed the 9/11 NEVER FORGET Mobile Exhibit, a powerful tribute to the heroes and victims of September 11, 2001. The exhibit’s arrival was marked by a press conference where the community gathered under the shade of the memorial, waving American flags in a heartfelt welcome.

The 9/11 NEVER FORGET Mobile Exhibit, organized by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, has toured nearly 50 states and Canada, leaving a profound impact across the nation. This high-tech, 83-foot tractor-trailer transforms into a 1,100-square-foot exhibit, providing visitors with an immersive experience that includes artifacts from Ground Zero, 9/11 dispatch audio, and a tribute to the 343 members of the Fire Department of New York City (FDNY) who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Julie DeBenedetto, the board president and founding member of the California 9/11 Memorial, opened the press conference by emphasizing the importance of remembering and honoring the sacrifices made by first responders. “This memorial has grown into a place of remembrance, reflection, and education,” she said. DeBenedetto also reflected on the origins of the California Memorial, initiated by Pelco’s late CEO David McDonald and Vice President Tim Glinez, who were committed to creating a lasting tribute to the victims of 9/11.

Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig highlighted the significance of the mobile exhibit’s presence in California, stressing the importance of passing the legacy of 9/11 on to future generations. “It’s crucial that we pass on the story of 9/11 to our children. If we don’t tell them, it will be something remembered only in history books,” Magsig stated. He shared his personal involvement in previous memorial events and urged the community to visit the exhibit and participate in the upcoming September 11 ceremony.

Fresno Fire Chief Billy Alcorn also spoke at the event, sharing his own connection to the memorial and the significance of the exhibit for the fire service community. He recalled the deep bonds forged between first responders from Clovis and their counterparts across the country in the aftermath of 9/11. “September 11 had a lasting impact on every fire service agency in the U.S., and it’s our job to carry those memories and stories forward to future generations,” Alcorn said. He emphasized how the events of 9/11 continue to inspire new generations of service members, underscoring the dedication and bravery that define the fire service community.

The 9/11 NEVER FORGET Mobile Exhibit opened to the public on September 4, with special hours on September 3 dedicated to first responders, veterans, and their families. The exhibit offers the community an opportunity to engage with the history and legacy of 9/11, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation for the sacrifices made on that day and in the years since.

As the 23rd anniversary of September 11 approaches, the California 9/11 Memorial will host its annual memorial ceremony on September 11 at 8:30 AM. The event will feature George Martin, a former New York Giants defensive end and 9/11 survivor, who will share his journey and experiences. The ceremony aims to honor the memory of those lost, provide comfort to the families affected by the tragedy, and ensure that the heroism of first responders is never forgotten.

For more information on visiting the exhibit or attending the memorial ceremony, please visit the California 9/11 Memorial’s website or the Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s site at T2T.org.