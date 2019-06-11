California Health Sciences University partners with Case Western Reserve

California Health Sciences University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine recently established a new partnership with Case Western Reserve University, a top-ranked private research university based in Cleveland, Ohio.

CHSU will be utilizing Case Western’s HoloAnatomy™ software suite with Microsoft HoloLens 2™ devices.

Case Western first developed HoloAnatomy™ in 2015 as a 3D holographic anatomy program.

According to reports from CHSU, “The CHSU COM will follow the pioneering decision that Case Western Reserve’s School of Medicine made…that dramatically expands students’ opportunities to examine the intricacies of the human body.” The new HoloAnatomy™ software will allow students to examine organs and systems from every angle and together as a class.

The Microsoft HoloLens 2™ headset projects holograms into the wearer’s visual field, allowing the digital world to enter the real world. The combination of HoloLens™ and HoloAnatomy™ will drastically elevate the educational experience for CHSU’s medical students studying anatomy.

“We are excited to be partnering with innovative schools like [CHSU] as they imagine the future of medical education,” Case Western Professor Mark Griswold said in reports from California Health Sciences.

CHSU will be constructing a 20,000 square foot Simulation Center; this space will allow students to wear Microsoft HoloLens 2™ headsets for studying, interacting and learning with the body’s structures, organs and systems.

John Graneto, DO, Dean of the CHSU College of Osteopathic Medicine, also expressed his excitement: “We are proud to be one of the first partner universities in this prestigious program to offer innovative, anatomy education technology to our Valley medical students.”