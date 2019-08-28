California Community College Students get a Financial Boost

By
CR Staff
-
PHOTO COURTESY OF CLOVIS COMMUNITY COLLEGE

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a reported $280 million earmarked for programs devoted to affordable education in an overall budget surpassing $200 billion. 

Community college students throughout the state may qualify for the Cal Grant. The budget showed an increase of $42 million for the program. 

“Higher education is not just CSU or UC. The first door of higher education is community college for millions of Californians and we’re proud to have a second year of community college free,” Newsom said in a statement. 

The increase in funding will directly assist middle-income and low-income students with tuition expenses.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR