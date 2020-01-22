California Among Worst States To Drive

According to a recent study, California ranks 47th out of the 50 states when it comes to driving.

The study comes from personal finance and information site WalletHub, which ranked states based on data collected from resources including the National Traffic Highway Safety Administration and the U.S. Census Bureau and Federal Highway Administration.

The Golden State ranked 49th and 46th in the ‘Cost of Ownership and Maintenance’ and the ‘Traffic and Infrastructure’ categories, respectively. The state didn’t bomb every category, however, as it ranked 4th in ‘Safety’ and 1st in ‘Access to Vehicles and Maintenance.’

The only states ranked lower than California are Washington, Rhode Island and Hawaii.

The site said Iowa, Tennessee, North Carolina and Texas were the best states to drive in.