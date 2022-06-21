CALIFORNIA 9-11 MEMORIAL BOARD ANNOUNCES NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The California 9-11 Memorial Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Terra Brusseau has been hired as its new Executive Director.

Brusseau joins the non-profit organization with a twenty-five-year career in public service, which began on the east coast where she worked in Washington, D.C. for the U.S. House of Representatives on Capitol Hill.

Upon returning to the San Joaquin Valley, Brusseau formed The Central Valley Group, and has utilized her vast experience as a connector to help elect several key local, state, federal officials, and to raise millions for area charities for over a decade.

Brusseau was appointed by then Mayor Lee Brand to serve as a commissioner of the Fresno City & County Housing Authority, and serves on the Marjaree Mason Center Volunteer Board, and the San Joaquin Political Academy Board of Directors.

She has served on the Alumni Board for the University of the Pacific, and in 2017 participated in the Man and Woman of the Year Campaign for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

“We are excited to have Terra as new Executive Director. Her expertise and vast knowledge of the Central Valley philanthropic and business community is an invaluable asset that will undoubtedly help us to further our mission; to Honor, Educate and Remember our fallen heroes and first responders thru our California 911 Memorial,” said Dr. Kathryn Catania, The California 9-11 Memorial Board Chair, and Founding Member and Fresno County Superintendent of Schools Deputy Superintendent (Retd.).

The public is encouraged to visit the Memorial at 3485 Never Forget Lane in Clovis, CA and to pay respect to our First Responders. Visit www.california911memorial.com for more information.