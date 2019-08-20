Cal-Hi Sports rank Buchanan 12th in preseason rankings

Valley football powerhouse and arguably the favorite to win the TRAC in 2019 Buchanan High received yet another vote of confidence Aug. 15 when it was ranked as the No. 12 team in California in Cal-Hi Sports’ preseason football rankings.

The Bears come into the 2019 season with question marks on the offensive side of the ball after recent University of Georgia running back commit Kendall Milton. Junior quarterback DJ Stevenson, son of former California Mr. Basketball and NBA player DeShawn Stevenson, will look to find his go-to receivers.

CalHi Sports cited that Stevenson’s pass catchers are new and unproven, so finding a familiarity sooner rather than later would be ideal.

The Bears return some key veterans on defense as well, including linebacker Matt Merritt, who has received an offer to play at the University of Arizona.

The Bears mettle will be put to the test from the get go, as the team will face L.A. City Section perennial powerhouse Narbonne from Harbor City in week one.

Buchanan sits just eight spots ahead of defending TRAC and CIF Central Section champion Central. Cal-Hi Sports reasoned that this is because of Buchanan’s opening week match up.