CAL FIRE Suspends Burn Permits in Fresno and Kings Counties

Due to increased fire danger caused by dry conditions and dead grass, CAL FIRE has suspended all burn permits that are in the State Responsibility Area (SRA) in Fresno and Kings County.

The suspension went into effect Monday, June 15 and bans all residential hazard reduction burning of landscape debris such as branches and leaves, according to a news release from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

In western Fresno County and Kings County, unincorporated areas west of I-5 are SRA land, and in eastern Fresno County, unincorporated areas east of the Friant-Kern Canal are SRA land.

“The last few years saw devastating reminders that the public cannot let their guard down. Together, we must continue to adapt and evolve to be able to withstand the intensity of these fires, keeping in mind, that the only way to mitigate the damage they cause is through prevention and preparation,” said Chief Thom Porter, CAL FIRE director.

Since Jan. 1, CAL FIRE and firefighters across the state have responded to over 2,338 wildfires. The organization is asking residents to take time to ensure that they are prepared for wildfires by maintaining a minimum of 100 feet of defensible space around every home and buildings on their property and being prepared to evacuate if need be.

CAL FIRE provided tips to help residents prepare, including clearing out all dead or dying vegetation 100 feet from around all structures, landscaping with fire-resistant plants and non-flammable ground cover and finding alternative ways to dispose of landscape debris like chipping or hauling it to a biomass energy or green waste facility.

The suspension of burn permits does not apply to campfires within organized campgrounds or private property. Campfires may be permitted if maintained in a manner that will prevent its spread.