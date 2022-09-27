Business Spotlight: Facelogic Skincare Spa

The new owners of Facelogic skincare spa in Clovis are embracing the legacy of their business while providing customers with an affordable experience.

Facelogic specializes in natural and organic products, such as their highly popular Eminence strawberry rhubarb masque from Hungary. The business provides customers with membership programs that cater to their unique needs.

Susie and Sevag Tateosian bought Facelogic in July of 2022. They have since made strides to provide the type of personal service associated with the original owner Carolyn Pierce.

“Elegance mixed with luxury that anyone could afford,” is how Sevag described Facelogic’s unique service.

Incorporating a business model that emphasizes customer service and building relationships over prioritizing revenue, Facelogic is putting a focus on using organic skin products.

Susie graduated with a bachelor’s degree in biology with a minor in chemistry from Fresno State and Sevag works for the Fresno County Health Department noticed during the pandemic the need for a business such as Facelogic that provided affordable skin care and products.

“I know that this kind of self care is important because there is so much going on in the world, whether it be politics, wars, sickness, …to who knows what’s next, the hour that you’re here you’re just being pampered and our estheticians do an awesome job just making you feel and look beautiful,” Sevag said.

The Tateosian’s have brought a unique identity to Facelogic aesthetically and through customer service.

Susie said she found her passion working with clients to accomplish their goals.

“Being able to just keep up with customers and being able to understand each customer’s unique situation. For example there are times when clients are going through hardships and we were able to stop payments and all that stuff until they were ready to come back and they do come back,” Susie said.

Susie and Sevag have made sure to put customers before profit, and doing so they have crafted valuable relationships.

When customers schedule a session for a date or to spend a day with a significant other, Susie and Sevag relish the opportunity to provide a unique experience.

“If we know [it’s for a special occasion], the team will make sure to put together something special, because it goes back to our [business] model, we’re not just in it to generate revenue, we’re in it to create a space where the average person can come in and get a facial and it’s luxury,” stated Sevag.

Receptionist, Linda Salas said she has seen the work the Tateosian’s have put into rebuilding Facelogic.

“I love the owners, they’re awesome. They seem to be really trying to bring this place up… I think it’s good that they’re getting their stuff out there more,” Salas said.

To continue being involved with the community, the Tateosian’s hold raffle events along with monthly donations to nonprofits and it’s all due in part to their business model that focuses on the community and customers instead of prioritizing profits, according to Sevag.

“It’s just the business model, for us this community has been good to us and our family. Both our families came here with nothing as immigrants and now we’re able to provide for our family and this is just another way of giving back,” Sevag said.

Sevag said Facelogic has seen a 20% increase in clients with even more from walk-ins.

In response to the expanding clientele, Facelogic has rearranged their spa area to accommodate the privacy of clients with sectioned off individual seating, a spa area with dimmed lighting, relaxing music and a highly requested hydrafacial machine, according to Sevag.

“[Adding services] is a wonderful thing, as customers come in and get the service they’re also asking for additional stuff and we’re incorporating it into our business model,” Sevag said.

The Tateosian’s have been faced with the question of how to expand services for a growing client base. Sevag describes the situation as one they are “happy” about.

“We’re happy with the growth because we know that the growth also means additional work for the estheticians and additional work for staff and going back to our business model, if we can provide a source of income we’re all in if we can create jobs from it,” Sevag said.

Sevag commented that he and his wife Susie are blessed with support given to them and because of it they will be able to continue to support the community.

“We’ve been blessed with everything and so for us, support us and what we’re doing and what we’re going to do is continue to support the community and we are not going to raise prices and stuff like that. Just keep supporting us as you have and you’re going to feel great about yourself afterwards,” Sevag said.