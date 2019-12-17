Burglary Suspect Caught on Camera Stealing Tools (Video)

At 4:36 p.m. in the afternoon on November 20, video surveillance in the area of Barstow and Villa Avenues captured a burglary suspect stealing tools from a garage.

The suspect in the video is described as Caucasian or Hispanic male adult, standing 5’9″ to 6’1″ with a thin build. Wearing a grey Chicago Bulls hat, black shirt and black pants.

The vehicle captured in the video is a silver or grey 2008-2011 Nissan Altima with tinted windows.

If anyone has information regarding this case, please contact the Clovis PD at (559) 324-2556 or Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.

Clovis PD Case No. 19-69509.