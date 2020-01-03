Bullard Knights Overwhelm the Golden Eagles 2-0

Bullard High School Boys Soccer defeated Clovis West 2-0 on Thursday night, January 2. Bullard’s Devin Johal opened the scoring in the first half and the Knights doubled the lead with a second goal in the second half, all while standing tall in the defensive zone to shutout the Golden Eagles.

The Golden Eagles struggled to create offensive opportunities and had to settle for low-percentage shots from farther away from the net. High-quality chances were far and few between for the Golden Eagles and most ventures into the Knights’ zone were stymied before they could develop into a real threat.

“I think that our boys showed fantastic character throughout the game — we wound up getting unlucky against the quality team, but a quality team that we were prepared for.” Said Ivan Janssens, the Director of Boys Soccer at Clovis West.

With most shots on goal being attempted from outside of the penalty area, trying to find new ways to create offensive opportunities is something the Golden Eagles will need to look at in the coming weeks.

“A big part of it is trying to find new dynamics in our attacking, how we’re attacking and trying to become as multi-dimensional as we can and also identifying what our own strengths and weaknesses are,” said Janssens, adding that the team is “on a good trajectory of trying new [offensive] things.”

Bullard had a pair of good looks at adding a third goal. One of them came in the second half when a centering pass met the foot of a Bullard midfielder in front of the net. Clovis West’s goaltender was out of place and the goal was open but the shot sailed high and out of play.

Clovis West has now lost five of their last six matches, leaving the team with an uphill battle as league play approaches quickly. Clovis West will travel to Clovis North on Jan. 7 for their first TRAC matchup.

“The one thing that I’m concerned about is our performances, and I always tell the boys, ‘it doesn’t matter who we’re playing against if we’re playing against a herd of goats we need to be able to play at our peak level’, that’s what the real mental strength is, it’s doing all of our jobs all of the time.” Said Janssens.

“As long as we’re able to focus on us and be growing us, regardless of who the competition is I feel very confident,” he added.