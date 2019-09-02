Buchanan’s Kendall Milton injured during game against Bullard

Buchanan star running back and University of Georgia commit Kendall Milton left the Buchanan Bear’s 28-14 victory against the Bullard Knights early on Friday night Aug. 30 after aggravating a thigh injury that he apparently suffered in Buchanan’s 32-7 loss to Narbonne in week one.

After a 20 yard run, Milton appeared to come up lame as he headed to the sideline during the team’s first offensive possession of the game.

Milton is one of the most highly-sought-after high school football players by college football coaches in Central Valley history.

Milton rushed for 1,337 yards in 2018 and will undoubtedly need to stay healthy for the Bears to make the Central Section playoffs. The Bears lost on Nov. 16 in the 2018 semifinals to Liberty-Bakersfield 24-23.