Buchanan names Brad Fontes Director of Sport for baseball

After former head coach Tom Donald walked away from the team back in March, interim head coach Brad Fontes stepped into the role and never skipped a beat.

Fontes led the Bears to a 26-4 record and along with the TRAC championship and the Buchanan Bears rewarded Fontes’ strong season, appointing him the Director of Sport for baseball.

The two-time National Champions announced the news yesterday over social media that the former Central Grizzlies head coach was taking over.

“The Buchanan athletic department would like to welcome our newest family member as Brad Fontes was named the new Director of Sport for baseball. Coach Fontes is known for his work ethic and integrity. We are very excited coach Fontes has chosen Buchanan. Go Bears!”