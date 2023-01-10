Buchanan High Wins Doc Buchanan Wrestling Invitational

“It’s all about the hat”, according to several wrestling teams, coaches, and team websites throughout Clovis’ high school wrestling scene.
“The hat” of course, is in reference to the Doc Buchanan Wrestling Invitational hosted by Clovis High School.
In its 45th year, the tournament hosts “the finest teams and individual wrestlers in the State of California.”
For team results, Buchanan won the tournament taking home a team 1st place, with 242.5 points scored.
Second place went to Palm Desert with 171 points scored and third place went to St. John Bosco with 167 points scored.
Other Clovis Unified High Schools participated in the tournament as well and placed accordingly out of 104 total schools from across California and the Western Region of the U.S.
Clovis High School, 6th place, 154.5 points
Clovis North, 25th place
Clovis West, 26th place
Clovis East, 75th place
Individual results for Clovis Schools in each weight class are as follows:
109
Rocklin Zinkin, Buchanan, 1st place
Thunder Lewis, Clovis High, 3rd place
123
Nikade Zinkin, Clovis High, 2nd place
Ray Harris Jr., Buchanan, 4th place
129
Joseph Toscano, Buchanan, 1st place
135
Cisco Cabrera, Buchanan, 8th place
141
Dario Lemus, Clovis High, 2nd place
Regino Raiz, Buchanan, 6th place
148
Devin Alexander, Buchanan High, 5th place
155
Leo Contino, Buchanan High, 6th place
163
Joe Buck, Clovis High, 5th place
Mason Espinoza, Buchanan, 6th place
173
Sloan Swan, Buchanan, 3rd place
Adrien Reyes, Clovis High, 4th place
185
Jonathan Rocha, Buchanan, 7th place
198
Keanu Trelles, Buchanan, 5th place
223
Kannon Campbell, Buchanan, 3rd place
David Ozuna, Clovis West, 4th place
288
Zack Limon, Clovis High, 3rd place
Alec Dansby, Buchanan, 7th place