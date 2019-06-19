Buchanan High School set for 7th annual Quincy Pondexter basketball camp

For the seventh year in a row, former Fresno star and current NBA player Quincy Pondexter is bringing his basketball camp the Central Valley at Buchanan High School.

“It’s a very unique camp. I think it’s one of the best camps out there for as much as the kids get. I think it’s a great experience for them to be around NBA players, NBA coaches and college coaches,” Pondexter said. “There is always a great turnout of support from people all over the NBA.”

Pondexter, a graduate of San Joaquin Memorial, is bringing his expertise, some of his NBA contacts and a whole lot of fun to the Central Valley once again. From June 24 to June 27, Pondexter and a host of basketball players and coaches will provide boys and girls an avenue to learn and have fun from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“I just love giving back to Fresno, this is my home and I love coming back here,” Pondexter said.

Pondexter’s camp is for kindergarteners to eighth graders and will feature various NBA players such as; Quinn Cook from the Golden State Warriors, Rudy Gay (Pondexter’s teammate on the San Antonio Spurs), and Bobby Portis who plays for the Washington Wizards.

Other players and coaches from the city of Fresno will be there as well. The basketball camp will feature a guest speaker each day including the Fresno Mayor Lee Brand, who will be at the camp on the opening day.

It’s an event that continues to grow. They are expecting over 300 kids.

“It’s gotten bigger and better every year. We really want this to be something the city is proud of,” Pondexter said. “I couldn’t have been happier with the turnout last year and I’m really positive about how this year is going to go.”

Participants will take part in drills, games and similar competitions throughout the four days. Lunch is provided to the kids and they will also receive a bag that includes a t-shirt and ball.

While it is a basketball camp, Myisha Pondexter, who helps put on the camp every year, explains that building relationships with your community is an important part of the Quincy Pondexter Basketball Camp.

“Everything doesn’t have to be about basketball. It’s also about building relationships with the kids and for them to build relationships with each other,” she said. “I mean, some kids may not like basketball and their parents might just want them out of the house, but they can still have fun and make friends with the other kids who live in their community.”

Tickets are $200 per athlete and space is limited.

For more information email Quincypondexterbasketballcamp@gmail.com or visit here.