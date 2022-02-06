Buchanan High School Students Share Chinese Tradition Thanks to Community Donations

Brooke Chau
A group of students at Buchanan High School raise money for a new dancing lion. The traditional Chinese lion dance that is said to bring luck and fortune into the new year. 

The students’ passion is performing and they have showcased their love for dance through many school events like the CUSD’s Asian Student Success Conference, Buchanan High School’s Harmony, and Fresno State’s Lunar New Year event. 

The students’ goal is to spread Chinese culture within the Central Valley but they were struggling to do so because of their lion. 

The lion they normally use has experienced some wear and tear over the course of 10 years. The dancing group did not have the funds to purchase a new lion so they turned to the community for some extra support. 

On Feb. 1., they launched a Go Fund Me fundraiser in hopes to raise $600 for a new lion. This past Saturday they purchased a brand new dancing lion with the $460 worth of donations from the Go Fund Me. 

“Thank you so much for donating and enabling us to continue the spread of Chinese culture within the Central Valley for years to come,” said Zhuven P. 

Brooke is a senior at Fresno State double majoring in Communication and Media, Communications and Journalism with an emphasis in broadcast journalism. Brooke has a passion for storytelling and community. Brooke has experience in print news working for Oakdale Leader and The Collegian, as well as broadcast news by doing Fresno State Focus TV. She is also a student member of the Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA) and takes part in the Youth Advisory Council for ABC30. Brooke is currently focusing on multimedia journalism for the remainder of her time at Fresno State, before graduation in May 2022.