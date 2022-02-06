Buchanan High School Students Share Chinese Tradition Thanks to Community Donations

A group of students at Buchanan High School raise money for a new dancing lion. The traditional Chinese lion dance that is said to bring luck and fortune into the new year.

The students’ passion is performing and they have showcased their love for dance through many school events like the CUSD’s Asian Student Success Conference, Buchanan High School’s Harmony, and Fresno State’s Lunar New Year event.

The students’ goal is to spread Chinese culture within the Central Valley but they were struggling to do so because of their lion.

The lion they normally use has experienced some wear and tear over the course of 10 years. The dancing group did not have the funds to purchase a new lion so they turned to the community for some extra support.

On Feb. 1., they launched a Go Fund Me fundraiser in hopes to raise $600 for a new lion. This past Saturday they purchased a brand new dancing lion with the $460 worth of donations from the Go Fund Me.

“Thank you so much for donating and enabling us to continue the spread of Chinese culture within the Central Valley for years to come,” said Zhuven P.