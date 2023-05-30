Buchanan High School hosts CIF State Track Meet

May 30, 2023 – High School athletes and spectators traveled from across the state to Clovis this past weekend as Buchanan High School hosted the 2023 CIF State Track & Field Championships.
May 26-27th hosted some of the top high school athletes throughout the state at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Clovis.
With qualifying events held on Friday May 26th and Finals held on Saturday May 27th, thousands gathered to both compete and view the best of the state perform various events through the track & field competition.
Overall team records found Buchanan High School Mens finishing third overall in state with 30 points from 17 overall events scored. Clovis North finished 7th, and Clovis High finished tied for 51st place.
Womens overall team rankings found Buchanan finishing in 8th place, Clovis High finishing in 23rd place, and Clovis North in 29th overall place.
Not counting preliminary victories, the following are Finals Results only:
McKay Madsen, Clovis North– 2nd Place Boys Discuss, 7th Place Boys Shot Put
Josh Dunu, Buchanan– 10th Boys, Triple Jump
Hilton Green, Buchanan– 1st Place, Boys Pole Vault
Boys 4×400 Meter Relay– Clovis, Logan Cole, Linkin Woolf, Jacob Saldate, Aidan Coyne, Tyler Haggard, Tyler Radley, Josiah Delgadillo, and Jack Titus- 5th Place
Buchanan-Noah Ray, Luke Sanders, Ryan Kunkel, Zach Weaver, RJ Estrada, Andres Diaz, Aidan Ardekani, and Jansen Geyer- 3rd Place
Carter Spradling, Clovis East– 16th Place, Boys 3200 Meter Run
Teg Pandher, Clovis North– 12th Place, Boys 1600 Meter Run
Zach Weaver, Buchanan– 7th Place, Boys 800 Meter Run
Noah Ray, Buchanan– 3rd Place, Boys 800 Meter Run
Nicholas Miller, Clovis North– 3rd Place Boys 200 Meter Dash, 5th Place Boys 100 Meter Dash
Girls
Ameya Anderson and Sydney Flynn, Clovis East– 3rd Place Girls 100 Meter Dash, (each scored identical 30.40)
Loie Madsen, Clovis North– 3rd Place, Girls Discus Throw
Alyssa Murillo, Clovis East- 11th Place, Girls Triple Jump
Sydnie Vanek, Clovis– 1st Place, Girls Long Jump
Jordan Leveque, Buchanan– 2nd Place, Girls Pole Vault
Girls 4×800 Meter Relay– Buchanan– Tayler Torosian, Sierra Cornett, Elle Lomeli, Sydney Sundgren, Riley Burgess, Avery Hutchison, Lilly Olsen, and Ellie Dimitrashchuk- 4th Place
Clovis North-Ashlyn Leath, Samantha Ebell, Kaitelyn Emmons, Keira Quigley, Isabella Blanco, Daniella Munguia, Aubrey Pacheco, and Gohar Hakimipour- 11th Place
Girls 4×400 Relay- Clovis North-Hayden Craft, Emerson Parks, Maya Cordoba, Emma O’Neil, Kylee Critzer, Tyra Kelly, and Ella Mirelez- 6th Place
Caroline Mendyk, Buchanan– 18th Place, Girls 3200 Meter Run
Ashlyn Leath, Clovis North– 15th Place, Girls 3200 Meter Run
Grace Hutchison, Buchanan– 8th Place Girls 3200 Meter Run, 7th Place Girls 1600 Meter Run
Elle Lomeli, Buchanan, 6th Place, Girls 1600 Meter Run