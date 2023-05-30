Buchanan High School hosts CIF State Track Meet

May 30, 2023 – High School athletes and spectators traveled from across the state to Clovis this past weekend as Buchanan High School hosted the 2023 CIF State Track & Field Championships.

May 26-27th hosted some of the top high school athletes throughout the state at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Clovis.

With qualifying events held on Friday May 26th and Finals held on Saturday May 27th, thousands gathered to both compete and view the best of the state perform various events through the track & field competition.

Overall team records found Buchanan High School Mens finishing third overall in state with 30 points from 17 overall events scored. Clovis North finished 7th, and Clovis High finished tied for 51st place.

Womens overall team rankings found Buchanan finishing in 8th place, Clovis High finishing in 23rd place, and Clovis North in 29th overall place.

Not counting preliminary victories, the following are Finals Results only:

McKay Madsen, Clovis North– 2nd Place Boys Discuss, 7th Place Boys Shot Put

Josh Dunu, Buchanan– 10th Boys, Triple Jump

Hilton Green, Buchanan– 1st Place, Boys Pole Vault

Boys 4×400 Meter Relay– Clovis, Logan Cole, Linkin Woolf, Jacob Saldate, Aidan Coyne, Tyler Haggard, Tyler Radley, Josiah Delgadillo, and Jack Titus- 5th Place

Buchanan-Noah Ray, Luke Sanders, Ryan Kunkel, Zach Weaver, RJ Estrada, Andres Diaz, Aidan Ardekani, and Jansen Geyer- 3rd Place

Carter Spradling, Clovis East– 16th Place, Boys 3200 Meter Run

Teg Pandher, Clovis North– 12th Place, Boys 1600 Meter Run

Zach Weaver, Buchanan– 7th Place, Boys 800 Meter Run

Noah Ray, Buchanan– 3rd Place, Boys 800 Meter Run

Nicholas Miller, Clovis North– 3rd Place Boys 200 Meter Dash, 5th Place Boys 100 Meter Dash

Girls

Ameya Anderson and Sydney Flynn, Clovis East– 3rd Place Girls 100 Meter Dash, (each scored identical 30.40)

Loie Madsen, Clovis North– 3rd Place, Girls Discus Throw

Alyssa Murillo, Clovis East- 11th Place, Girls Triple Jump

Sydnie Vanek, Clovis– 1st Place, Girls Long Jump

Jordan Leveque, Buchanan– 2nd Place, Girls Pole Vault

Girls 4×800 Meter Relay– Buchanan– Tayler Torosian, Sierra Cornett, Elle Lomeli, Sydney Sundgren, Riley Burgess, Avery Hutchison, Lilly Olsen, and Ellie Dimitrashchuk- 4th Place

Clovis North-Ashlyn Leath, Samantha Ebell, Kaitelyn Emmons, Keira Quigley, Isabella Blanco, Daniella Munguia, Aubrey Pacheco, and Gohar Hakimipour- 11th Place

Girls 4×400 Relay- Clovis North-Hayden Craft, Emerson Parks, Maya Cordoba, Emma O’Neil, Kylee Critzer, Tyra Kelly, and Ella Mirelez- 6th Place

Caroline Mendyk, Buchanan– 18th Place, Girls 3200 Meter Run

Ashlyn Leath, Clovis North– 15th Place, Girls 3200 Meter Run

Grace Hutchison, Buchanan– 8th Place Girls 3200 Meter Run, 7th Place Girls 1600 Meter Run

Elle Lomeli, Buchanan, 6th Place, Girls 1600 Meter Run