Buchanan High Hires New Basketball Coach

Buchanan High School recently hired its newest Director of Sport for Men’s Basketball.

Ed Madec, the former Fresno City College Head Basketball coach will be taking over duties for the Buchanan Bears this upcoming season. Madec was relieved of his responsibilities at Fresno City College when he was put on administrative leave by the school during the 2020 season.

The administrative leave was handed down after a 13 month investigation into potential violations of the California Community College Athletic Association regulations.

Madec, during his time at Fresno City, won fourteen straight conference titles and holds more than 400 career wins as a junior college coach.