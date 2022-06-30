Buchanan High Hires New Basketball Coach

By
J.T. Gomez
-

Buchanan High School recently hired its newest Director of Sport for Men’s Basketball.

Ed Madec, the former Fresno City College Head Basketball coach will be taking over duties for the Buchanan Bears this upcoming season. Madec was relieved of his responsibilities at Fresno City College when he was put on administrative leave by the school during the 2020 season.

The administrative leave was handed down after a 13 month investigation into potential violations of the California Community College Athletic Association regulations.

Madec, during his time at Fresno City, won fourteen straight conference titles and holds more than 400 career wins as a junior college coach.

J.T. Gomez
JT is a recent college grad with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication. He is mainly interested in sports and entertainment but covers a wide array of subjects. He currently writes for the Fresno State Baseball Dugout Club. JT looks forward to continuing his career at the Clovis Roundup and is excited to be working closely with a community that is very proud of its people.