Buchanan girls continues domination of Central Section cross country

Few teams have ever held a tighter stranglehold on a sport than the Buchanan girls cross country team.

And that grip didn’t loosen one bit at the CIF Central Section cross country meet.

The 19-time defending TRAC champions won their 21st Valley title in the last 25 seasons in a performance for the ages. Five Bears finished in the top 10 overall and all seven ended up in the top 13.

Corie Smith’s outstanding season continued, as the team’s best runner finished first overall with a time of 17:15;56 in the 5000 meter run, 50 seconds better than second place Erika Nyberg of Clovis East.

Bears coach Brian Weaver had nothing but praise for his star athlete’s fire and desire to be great.

“Corie has set amazing goals for herself and the team,” Weaver said. “Corie has the ability to push herself and be consistent in what she does. She is one of the most competitive athletes I have ever coached.”

Finishing third overall was Sydney Sundgren, followed by Kaylee Elliot at sixth, Caroline Mendyk seventh and Mia Jauregui at ninth. Morgan and Grace Hutchison finished back-to-back at 12th and 13th.

Weaver was glowing about his team’s overall performance and expressed how grateful he is to coach them.

“As a coach I am very proud of all the athletes and enjoy being part of their life and seeing what is next for them.”

The Buchanan boys team didn’t go home without a strong showing, though. The team finished second overall to Clovis North.

Four Bears finished in the top 20, including Kelly Brewer at fifth, Ronnie Barrett at 14th, Bo Olsen at 15th and Sebastian McGehee-Adams finished 20th.

Weaver was impressed, especially after a less-than-stellar TRAC campaign.

“The boys had a rough go in the league meet and bounced back with 5 personal records,” Weaver said.

Buchanan now will look to cap off the season with the ultimate prize, a state championship.

The CIF state meet will be on Nov. 30 at Woodward Park.