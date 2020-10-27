Buchanan Coach Arrested on DUI Charges

Last Friday, Oct. 23 at 10 p.m., a Buchanan High School coach was arrested on DUI charges after crashing and injuring two women on Shepherd Ave. near Minnewawa Ave.

According to authorities, Gabe Flores, an assistant coach for the Buchanan wrestling team, was heading westbound when he rear-ended an SUV going about 40 to 50 mph.

Two women who were in the SUV suffered concussions, no other significant injuries were reported. The two were on their way to meet family members for dinner when the accident occurred.

A field sobriety test was given to Flores, which revealed his blood alcohol content was twice the legal limit. He was then booked and charged with felony reckless driving while under the influence and causing bodily injury to another person.

CUSD is currently investigating this incident. The Clovis Roundup was able to reach CUSD for a statement:

“Allegations that one of our employees was a driver in a DUI accident is deeply disturbing, and does not reflect the high standards of behavior we expect of those who wear a Clovis Unified employee badge. District officials are working with local police to learn more about the accident to inform any appropriate employee discipline. As of today this investigation is ongoing and will likely extend into the week. The employee in question is not currently at work,” says CUSD Spokesperson Kelly Avants.

This story will be updated as more information comes to light.