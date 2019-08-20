Bryson DeChambeau to play 2020 U.S. Open

PGA golfer and former Clovis East High standout Bryson DeChambeau has been accepted to play in the 2020 U.S. Open next year at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.

DeChambeau was announced by the USGA as part of 17 golfers that were exempted into the competition as a result of qualifying for the PGA Tour Championship.

DeChambeau has had a very solid professional career, making the cut for Major Championship tournaments eight times, including a tied-for-35th finish in the 2019 tournament played at famed Pebble Beach.

He has over the past year won tournaments such as the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in the United Arab Emirates on Jan. 27 and the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open on Nov. 4, 2018.

In addition, DeChambeau was selected by fellow professional golfer Jim Furyk to be a captain for the United States in the 2018 Ryder Cup, which the U.S. lost to Europe 17 and a half to 10 and a half. DeChambeau went 0-3-0 and lost his singles match to Alex Noren.

The 2020 U.S. Open will take place June 18-21.