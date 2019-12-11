Broncos Stampede El Capitan in Dominant Win

The Clovis North Girls Basketball responded to their first loss of the season with a 64-18 rout of El Capitan.

Clovis North’s 29-point first quarter alone would have been enough to take the win in a matchup whose winner was decided long before halftime.

Savannah Tucker scored 24 points for the Broncos including back-to-back three-pointers from the corner that extended the Broncos lead to 18-0, early in the first quarter.

El Capitan’s first point of the game came on a free throw but by that point, they already faced a 20-point deficit. The Broncos defense — in particular their full-court press — left little room for El Capitan to respond offensively, Clovis North often had the Gauchos scrambling to get the ball passed the half-court line.

With such a large lead, the Broncos starters spent most of the night on the bench, some of whom threw on sweatshirts over top of their jerseys in the second half.

“To be able to have them get that on-court experience is vital to us later in the season,” head coach Heather Long said of her players further down the depth chart. “That’s the great thing about a situation like this, you get to get everybody on the floor,” Long added.

El Capitan’s top scorer was Rosealyn Delgado with 8 points.

This 46-point victory is the Broncos’ largest of the season and it moves the defending TRAC champions to 8-1 on the year. Up next for the Broncos is the Nike Tournament of Champions that begins on Dec. 18.