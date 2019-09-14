Bronco’s Savannah Tucker commits to Long Beach

One of the best high school girls basketball players in the Valley has decided where she will call home for the next four years.

Clovis North’s Savannah Tucker announced Sept. 9 on Twitter her decision to commit to playing her college ball for the Long Beach State University 49ers after she graduates and finishes her senior season.

Fresno State, Hawaii and Cal State Northridge were recruiting Tucker as well, but in the end, she said, Long Beach State would let her be herself on the court.

“They want me to go there and be me, which is a huge part because a lot of times colleges will recruit you, they will want you to become a whole different player,” Tucker said.

It’s not too difficult to see why she was a highly-sought-after player.

In the 2018 season, Tucker was an offensive force and all around skilled player. She led the Broncos in scoring with a school record 20.1 points per game to go along with 4.9 rebounds. 3.3 deflections, 2.7 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Tucker also has set several other school records during her time at North.

She set the single-game scoring record with 38, broke the single-season scoring record with 624 points and currently holds the record for most points scored in a career with 1,628.

Tucker also holds the school record for career scoring average at 17.8 pe game, career blocks with 95 and blocks per game at 1.1.

And if wouldn’t be a wise decision to foul her in the clutch moments, either. Tucker shot 75 percent from the free throw line in 2018.

“She is a very special player and Long Beach is getting a gem! Savannah is and will continue to get better and better and be an impact player at the next level,” Clovis North coach Heather Long said. “Her athleticism and skill are an extraordinary combination. The Clovis North community is very proud Savannah will represent us at the next level!

Tucker said there were multiple reasons why she chose Long Beach State.

For one, Tucker said that Long Beach needs scoring, and that is what she can provide.

Although Long Beach St, with the top scorer on the team averaging 14 points per game, and the team averaging just 56.

“They needed a scorer, really,” Tucker said. “The coaches said that is kind of what my main thing is. They had a great defensive team, but struggled to put the ball in the basket.”