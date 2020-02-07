Broncos boys join girls as TRAC soccer champions

What a week it has been for Clovis North soccer.

Just two days after the Broncos girls captured their second straight TRAC championship, the boys had a chance to claim their own crown with a win over the Buchanan Bears and a Central High Grizzlies loss to Clovis East.

And with a smooth and crisp ball control attack and stellar defense, Clovis North indeed did get the job done on Thursday with a 1-0 victory, putting the Broncos in first place to end the season.

“It’s definitely a stepping stone,” Broncos goalkeeper Cooper Wenzel said about winning the TRAC title. “We haven’t won too much in the past year so I think we are just starting a new feeling with the club. Now we have to take it to the playoffs and play well.”

However, the victory did not come easy for the Broncos, not by a long shot.

Despite holding possession of the ball for lengthy spells in the first half, Clovis North was unable to generate many quality scoring opportunities, leading to a scoreless first half. Luckily for them, they have one of the best defenses in the state to lean on when the goals aren’t coming.

Buchanan tried all it could to get scoring chances whenever possible, but the Broncos would not allow the Bears to get close enough to the net to put shots on goal that would trouble Wenzel.

“Defensively we have been fantastic all year,” Broncos coach Cameron Shahrokhi said. “As of late we have had a little bit of struggles in front of goal. We have only scored three goals in our last four games and we have been stressing attacking more, taking a little bit more risks.”

In the 54th minute, those risks Shahrokhi spoke of paid off in full. The Broncos, still dominating the ball, pressed forward into the attacking third of the pitch down the right sideline, leading to a hard dribble into the 18-yard-box. A foul ensued, giving the Broncos the chance that they had been searching for in the form of a penalty kick.

Taking on the challenge was senior Coulter Whitlow, and he delivered not just the goal, but in effect the championship as he buried the shot into the left corner to give Clovis North the lead it would not relinquish.

Whitlow, unfazed the gravity of the moment, said he knew he was going to deliver.

“I felt 100 percent confident and my teammates backed me up. They had faith in me and I had faith in myself,” Whitlow said. “I put it in the back of the net for the team.”

All that was left was do what the Broncos do best: defend.

For the final 35 minutes, Clovis North allowed just one free kick opportunity to the Bears, a shot that sailed well over the crossbar. No other threats emerged.

Once the final whistle sounded, the Broncos sealed their 2019 legacy with a chance to claim what they covet so strongly: a Valley title.