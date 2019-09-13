Broncos and Golden Eagles Split Water Polo Matchup

The Clovis North boys and girls water polo teams welcomed the Clovis West Golden Eagles Wednesday afternoon for their home opener, coming away with a win and a loss.

Clovis West was victorious on the girls side 9-0, while Clovis North took its win on the boys side 16-14.

There is always excitement during league play.

“All the players know each other and everyone is always fired up for these games,” Clovis North head coach Trent Baxter said. “Clovis West is a great team and we knew it was going to be a close game. We’re happy to have come out with a win and to start league play off, 1-0.”

Led by Bodhi Bowden (7 goals), Lance Vukajlovic (4 Goals) and Chase Nearn (4 Goals), then Broncos were in no short of goals against the Golden Eagles.

And after losing 11 seniors last year, the boys water polo team at Clovis North still boasts a veteran-laden group with big expectations.

“Our focus right now is to win each of our league games, and ultimately win the valley title. We have a very talented and confident team,” Baxter said.

Clovis West Girls 9-0

Coming into Wednesday’s matchup against the Broncos, the girls water polo team from Clovis West were 6-2 and had scored over 90 goals in 8 games, a scoring tear that continued against the Broncos.

The Golden Eagles scored a single point in the first quarter, four points in the second and two points in the final two quarters.

But, the Golden Eagles defense was the story as they shut out the Broncos.

Clovis North got back in the winning column the following day against Paso Robles where they upended the Bearcats 13-4.