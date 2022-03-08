Brian Avery and Larry Parker Named Grand Marshals of the 108th Clovis Rodeo

The Clovis Rodeo Association honors two lifelong friends and dedicated Clovis Rodeo volunteers as the Grand Marshals of the 108th Clovis Rodeo set to take place April 20-24.

Lifelong friends, Brian Avery and Larry Parker met at Weldon Elementary School in the Fifth Grade.

Both graduated from Clovis High School and grew up attending the rodeo, eventually volunteering and also serving on the Association’s Board of Directors.

“There aren’t a whole lot of memories I have as a kid growing up around this rodeo that don’t include Brian and Larry.” said Ron Dunbar, President of the Clovis Rodeo Association Board of Directors.

“You couldn’t meet two more dedicated rodeo volunteers who gave so much of themselves to build this rodeo and still remain active volunteers today.

We tip our hats to a couple of the nicest cowboys we know that we are really glad to be able to call our friends.” he continued.

Born in St. Louis Missouri the Avery family moved to Clovis in 1952. For Brian, growing up in Clovis meant there were now two important days in his life, his birthday and the Clovis Rodeo.

After graduating from Clovis High, he worked in construction and eventually started selling real estate for Charlette Blakley Born.

His lifelong career in real estate and development was focused on helping to build the community of Clovis with projects like the Old Town Station at Clovis Avenue and Fourth Street.

While on the Rodeo’s board of directors Brian was instrumental in helping to build the rodeo hall and bringing the first concert to the rodeo that included headliners Hank Williams Jr. and Johnny Paycheck.

Since his retirement Brian and his wife Tish have pursued their passion for travel, including sailing on a catamaran throughout the Caribbean for five years and visits to their favorite destination, Africa.

Larry Parker was born in Clovis in 1945 to Dorvin and Ann Parker. Some of his fondest memories were spending time with his grandparents Frank and Mary Carrea on their ranch located at Temperance and Nees Avenues.

After graduating from Clovis High, he was drafted into the military and served his country in the US Army for three years before returning to Clovis and marrying his wife, Karen. He worked for Stewart and Nuss in the ready-mix division for most of his career.

He served as a member of the rodeo association board of directors and to this day remains an active volunteer member.

Retirement has been filled with plenty of travel and spending time with their family that includes daughter Misty, her husband Brant and granddaughters Anna and Brooke.

Brian and Larry will each be presented with the Grand Marshal’s traditional cowboy hat and belt buckle during a reception in their honor the last week of April.

They will also have the honor of leading the annual Clovis Rodeo parade through the streets of downtown Clovis on Saturday, April 23.

The five-day outdoor rodeo will open with the heart-stopping action of the PBR Touring Pro-Division on Wednesday, April 20. Followed by Mitchell Tenpenny in concert.

Four days of hoof-pounding excitement will follow with concerts by Parmelee on

Thursday, April 21 and Jameson Rodgers on Friday, April 22 after the rodeo.

Ticket prices range from $20.00 to $35.00. There is no additional charge for concerts. Ticket buyers are encouraged to take advantage of a concert ticket package; with the purchase of any two-concert night tickets you receive $5.00 off or buy all three

concert night tickets and receive $10.00 off. There are no entry requirements for the rodeo