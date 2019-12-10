Break the Barriers Receives Outstanding Response for Performance in Dallas

Traveling is nothing new for the International Performing Team at Break the Barriers. This team has traveled and performed in some pretty extraordinary places.

On Wednesday, Dec. 4 The International Barrier Breaker team performed at the American Airline Center in Dallas, Texas for a home basketball game of the Dallas Mavericks.

Their performing team made up of 30 people of all ages were invited to come to Dallas after the general manager of the Dallas Mavericks saw them performing in Sacramento for a Sacramento Kings basketball game.

He was so impressed by their performance that the Dallas Mavericks and Mark Cuban sponsored their performing team to come play at the halftime show.

The response the Barrier Breakers got from their performance was nothing short of amazing. Break the Barriers got several emails complimenting their halftime show performance.

A producer from World of Dance reached out and said they wanted to partner with the Barrier Breakers for a future performance.

Calee Williams, Senior Coordinator in Game-Entertainment Dallas Mavericks, said in an email “Everyone in the office and game said by far Break the Barriers was the best entertainment they had in years.”

Gina Calvert, Corporate Communications/Community Relations Director for American Airlines Center Dallas said, “You guys [Break the Barriers] were the first standing ovation we had all year. Your inspiration touched many lives tonight.”

Through their performances the Barrier Breaker team is showing audiences around the world what can be accomplished through inclusion.

The performing team works year round practicing their routine. To be on the team students must be invited by a coach, have the qualifying skills, and try out for the team each year.

The Dallas performance is on Break the Barriers YouTube page, so you can see the talent for yourself, www.youtube.com/watch?v=FKi0-oI6EoM.