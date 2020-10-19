BOOT Hosts Antiques and Vintage Market

Tarnished silver pieces, old whiskey decanters, and vintage costume jewelry all have history preserved in antique shops waiting for collectors to come to purchase them.

On October 18, the Business Organization of Old Town Clovis (BOOT) hosted the Clovis Antique and Vintage Market.

Every booth on Pollasky Ave was filled with antiques, glass figurines, and accordion vintage cameras.

A couple who owns a small vintage shop was happy to have people come into their store to see their array of items.

Bob and Linda Mastin were excited to see people coming into their shop, Country Rose II Antiques and Accents on 5th Street.

In 2013 Country Rose burnt down, the Mastins took ownership in 2014 and have been running the business since.

“A lot of people collect hot wheels, just one of those collectibles people like,” says Bob Mastin.

Hot Wheels and Matchbox cars are easily the number one collectible items; almost every booth at the market had some small, collectible toy cars.

“You just have people who like a whole lot of stuff. There are collectors of vintage custom jewelry and Fenton glass, all kinds of things people collect,” says Linda Mastin.

Linda’s favorite items in the shop are custom jewelry; she pulled one out of the display case showing its coral color and unique shape.

“I like the way it’s made, the colors and things just like that have different shapes for necklace pieces, like leaves and butterflies, you name it,” says Linda.

Just around the corner on the main street on Pollasky, the Clovis Coins and Card shop made a valuable discovery in their vinyl collection.

A customer offered the shop her late husband’s vinyl collection, which the shop bought from her for a fair price.

“If we found anything that was extremely valuable and we sold it, we would give her some more money,” says Lori Frazier, co-owner of Cozy Cottage Antiques and who sometimes partners with the owner of the Coin Shop.

Sitting on the glass countertop was a rare ACDC Volume 1 box set that contained vinyl.

The shop owners nor the person who sold it to them, knew the value until they looked it up. It now retails for $1,000 on eBay.

“Once this is sold, she’ll get a percentage of that,” says Frazier.

The vinyl was in mint condition and never spun despite the box having some wear throughout the years.

No matter what someone might collect, this kind of market ensures anyone can find something to take home.