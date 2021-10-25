BooFest Returns to Sierra Vista Mall

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

It was a frightful evening filled with things that went bump in the night. On October 22nd at Sierra Vista Mall in Clovis, parents arrived with their little ones dressed in their favorite Halloween costume to trick-or-treat at the mall.

While some chose to frighten treats from participating vendors. Others chose to charm treats out of the hands of vendors.

This was the sixth annual BooFest hosted by the Clovis Police Department and Sierra Vista Mall. Sierra Vista Mall opened up the main area along with the center courtyard and adjacent parking lot in order to accommodate the many families that came out to enjoy the free event.

Businesses, community organizations, and multiple departments from the City of Clovis came together to join the celebration.

The free family event included a petting zoo, carnival games, face painting, mall-wide Trick-or-Treating, free candy, arts and crafts, a costume contest, as well as a display of emergency and city vehicles.

Everyone seemed to enjoy being back celebrating in-person with others from the community. Clovis Police’s special message for the community is to have a fun and safe Halloween, and that they look forward to seeing everyone at future events.