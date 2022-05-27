Body Found Identified as Clovis West Teacher

Thursday, May 26: Police activity was reported at a residence on Nees Ave west of Temperance Ave regarding a body found.

The body was later identified as Clovis West High School teacher Monte Prieto according to the Clovis Police Department.

In a press release from Kelly Avants, Clovis Unified chief communications officer, she stated that Prieto was a “popular and well respected career technical education teacher,” at Clovis West.

Prieto’s tenure teaching students as a career technical education teacher began in 2004 when he started teaching for Clovis Unified, according to the press release.

“The news is heartbreaking to the community of staff, students and parents who know and love Mr. Prieto, and there have been many tears shed today,” Avants said.

Staff, students and parents have been informed of the sudden loss. Clovis Unified also informed students and parents of plans to cover Prieto’s classes for the remainder of the year.

“Our trained response team has already activated the school’s extensive social-emotional support system that is available to students and staff in need following this sudden and sad news,” Avants said.

Clovis police found Prieto when they were responding to activity confined to the property on Nees avenue west of Temperance avenue.

According to the Clovis Police Department detectives and crime scene personnel were on the scene at 3:12 p.m. on Thursday afternoon to investigate the circumstances.

The Fresno County coroner’s office identified 43-year-old Prieto, and as of Friday, May 27, the Clovis Police Department said their detectives are continuing to investigate the cause of Prieto’s death.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday afternoon at the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.