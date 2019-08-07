Bob Parks celebrates 56th year at Sassano’s

For almost 90 years, Sassano’s has been the go-to store for men and long-time employee Bob Parks has just celebrated his 56th year at Sassano’s Mens Wear.

Parks has been a mainstay at Sassano’s, helping the business sell hats, shoes and clothing.

Greg Sassano, owner of Sassano’s Mens Wear, commented on Bob’s milestone, “August 3, 1963, Bob’s dad told him to go see Shorty at Sassano’s after school. That was the beginning of his career. Working part time for a while, finishing school. Eventually becoming a full time job. Still here after 56 years. So thankful to still have him here. Would not still be in business if not for Bob. What a great person.”

Parks has been part of Sassano family after serving three generations of the family. He worked alongside: Aniello’s son, Lawrence “Shorty,” his son, Les and now Greg Sassano.

Make sure to stop by Sassano’s Mens Wear and congratulate Parks.