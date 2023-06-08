Blue Star Moms need your help providing support to military members and local veterans

June 1, 2023 –We got the opportunity to sit down with Lisa Bailey, current President of the California Central Valley chapter of Blue Star Moms.

Blue Star Moms are mothers, stepmothers, grandmothers, foster mothers and female legal guardians of current military members or veterans.

Their organization is fully volunteer-based and their mission is to support active military and veteran organizations.

In addition to their work with veterans, Blue Star Moms also send care packages to current military members all over the world.

Last Christmas, they sent out 420-450 care packages to deployed U.S. troops in Africa, Europe and the U.S.

On this Memorial Day alone, they were involved in events at several different locations across the community including a sunrise service, cemetery services and wreath laying.

All of the Blue Star Moms are volunteers and they raise all of the money themselves.

They are constantly trying to achieve their goal of helping as many veterans and military personnel as possible.

“It takes a village,” said President Lisa Bailey. Donations from our community are crucial in order for Blue Star Moms to send care packages to our military service members.

Right now, their stores are empty. They recently got a call to send a package drive to the currently-deployed 101st Airborne, and now they need help restocking.

They are in need of goods like beef jerky, trail mix, candy, socks, toiletries and other non-perishables that you would put in a care package.

Lisa Bailey asks that if you are looking to donate to a good cause, please consider our veterans first.

When Blue Star Moms aren’t busy gathering donations and sending out care packages, they are helping our local veterans.

Recently the organization helped the VA’s Homeless Project by purchasing clothing for our local veterans who don’t have homes.

Lisa Bailey also worked with the VA to organize and host Soldier Suicide Awareness classes—a cause that is very near and dear to her.

On top of all of the work they do to help our soldiers, airmen, marines, guardsmen and veterans, Blue Star Moms act as a support network for each other.

As mothers of children who are serving or have served in the military, they support each other as a sisterhood.

They take the time to guide mothers through the process when their children are joining the military.

For mothers who are hesitant or unsure about their child’s desire to join the military, Bailey said this: “They have to consider when their child is born; their child is born a warrior.” If a child has that desire in their heart to enlist in the military to defend our freedoms, then we should foster that honorable inclination.

“Don’t take your freedom lightly,” said Bailey, “we owe that to our veterans.”