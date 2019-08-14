Blood Drives in Old Town and Fresno Fairgrounds

The Central California Blood Center and the Big Fresno Fair are coming together for their 10th consecutive year of “Pint for a Pass” Blood Drive.

Starting Wednesday, Aug. 14 – September 22, community members have a chance to save a life and also receive a free pass to the Big Fresno Fair which opens October 2.

Also, the Old Town Clovis Farmers Market will be hosting a blood drive Friday, Aug.16 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for all the Clovis community members who attend the Friday night market.

“Blood is something that cannot be manufactured…it must be given, which is why blood drives like this are so critical,” said Ersilia R. Lacaze, Director Marketing & Community Development, Central California Blood Center. “It helps us continue to build awareness of the importance of donating to encourage new and returning donors to come out, helping us meet the need of Valley hospitals so they can continue to save lives. We never think blood won’t be there when we need it, but the truth is if we don’t have donors, we don’t have blood.”

Last year over a six-week period, “Pint for a Pass” saw 9,678 donors come out and over 7,500 pints of blood being collected.

The Central California Blood Center needs between 5,000 to 6,000 pints of blood a month to meet the demands of Fresno, Clovis, Tulare and many other Central Valley areas, so make sure to head out and help someone in need today,

To donate, go to the Fresno Fairgrounds – Table Mountain Rancheria Park from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visit www.donateblood.org for more information for a list of donor centers and mobile drives.