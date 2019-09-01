Big Plays and Giveaways seal Bulldogs fate versus USC

1 of 4

The Bulldogs came into Saturday night’s matchup with a point to prove, even if they didn’t come out and say it.

Not only are they defending Mountain West Champions, they’ve won over 20 games the past two seasons (including a Las Vegas Bowl victory against Arizona State, a team that beat USC 38-35 last year) and that’s something the Trojans of Southern California can’t say as of recently.

But still, the Bulldogs got little respect in the buildup to the game, projected to lose by double digits and given less than a 20% chance to win by ESPN predictions.

Fresno State generated four turnovers, rushed for over 200 yards on the Trojans defense and nearly tied the game in the closing moments.

However, Fresno State doesn’t play for moral victories and after their narrow 31-23 loss to USC at the newly-renovated LA Memorial Coliseum, head coach Jeff Tedford reiterated his team’s mindset – win games, no matter what.

“We came here to win a football game and we didn’t get that done,” he said. “I am proud of the team for the way that they competed and fought until the very end, but at the end of the day, it is all about winning the game and we didn’t get that done.”

Behind first-year starter and SoCal native (Downey, Ca) Jorge Reyna, the Bulldogs showed flashes, but lacked consistency throughout the game.

But Reyna showed why he was Tedford’s first recruit at Fresno State.

The senior play caller threw over 250 yards and two touchdowns, while utilizing his legs on 20 carries for 88 yards. Like former quarterback Marcus McMaryion, Reyna has the toughness and vision to effectively run the ball from the quarterback position.

Reyna dazzled both USC and Bulldogs fans on a 20-yard scamper, after putting multiple Trojan defenders off balance with a perfectly timed spin move at midfield.

Although he had three turnovers (two fumbles and an interception) Reyna led the Bulldogs back from a double-digit deficit late in the game.

“I’ve always had a tough journey. It’s never been easy for me with family life, football and academics,” he said. “I just wanted to show the Red Wave that I can fight, no matter what happens and lead.”

His demeanor and poise under pressure caught the eye of many in attendance, including USC head coach Clay Helton.

“Credit to him, what a competitor he was and he put his team in a position to tie it in the end.”

The Trojans, coming off a 5-7 2018 season came out swinging to a raucous crowd at the newly renovated Coliseum.

USC’s plethora of athletes were on full display from the onset of kickoff.

The Trojans marched 80 yards down the field on their opening drive, culminating an eight-yard pass to Stephen Carr for the opening score.

But the Trojans were just getting started.

Fresno State’s opening play featured highly-touted freshman and former Buchanan/Sanger star Jalen Cropper.

The freshman took the opening handoff on a sweep towards the Trojans sideline. He picked up a few yards, but more importantly, Cropper was given the very first touch against USC.

However, things quickly changed as Reyna fumbled on the 47-yard line, setting up the Trojans second score of the game.

Carr ran up the middle for 14 yards and six points, pushing the lead to 13-0 before the subsequent extra point.

The Bulldogs needed time to settle in and once they did, the game changed in their favor.

Fresno State drove down the field and nearly reached the red zone, but Reyna was unable to reach the first-down marker. His run setup Cesar Silva who opened his account with a 45-yard field goal.

After USC answered with a Chase McGrath field goal, Derrion Grim pulled the Bulldogs back within seven after an acrobatic touchdown grab over two USC defenders at the goal line and into the endzone.

Reyna saw the seam and lobbed a go-get-it ball and that’s what Grim did, he got it.

USC held a thin 17-10 lead after Grim’s heroics.

But Fresno State clearly had momentum on offense and that seeped into the defense.

Modesto native Justin Rice intercepted Daniels’ pass at the goal line, halting the Trojans at the end zone and keeping the score close heading into halftime.

Fresno State came out of the break down four points and looking for plays from the offense, but what they got was another fumble.

The Bulldogs surrendered the ball to the Trojans, but Arron Mosby returned the favor with a forced fumble, allowing Jaron Bryant to recover the ball. Fresno State capitalized on Silva’s leg with another field goal, cutting the deficit 17-13 in the third quarter.

However, USC answered with a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown from Velus Jones.

Jones found a lane down the Fresno State sideline, before turning on the jets and outrunning everyone on the field. Jones nearly took his first attempt back to open the game, but was called back on a penalty.

The Trojans held a 24-13 lead and never looked back. The long score changed the complexity of the game.

“The kickoff return was a big play,” Tedford said. “We had a bit of momentum there and we let them get loose. They made a big play and we didn’t execute very well. Any time you get a kickoff return for a touchdown, that’s a big play of the game.”

Fresno State couldn’t muster a response and found themselves down 31-13 after USC’s Vavae Malepeai punched the ball in for a short run after a Fresno State three-and-out.

Despite later losing their starter in the second half to a knee injury, USC backup quarterback Kedon Slovis stepped in and managed the game despite a long interception to Bryant, but the same couldn’t be said for the Trojans defense.

The Bulldogs attacked them in all areas of the field.

Reyna immediately hooked up with Grim on a 52-yard pass down the middle of the field. Fresno State couldn’t find the six points, but they settled for the sure leg of Silva for his third field goal of the night.

Fresno State trailed 31-16 and needed a stand from their defense. The kind of effort and tenacity that Red Wave fans have been accustomed to under Tedford’s tenure.

And they delivered.

The Bulldogs, led by linebacker Mykal Walker (who had 15 tackles on the night) stood up strong against the Trojans, forcing a three-and-out.

Reyna then engineered a 12-play drive, culminating in a touchdown pass to Chris Coleman, Fresno State trailed 31-23 with less than seven minutes remaining.

The Trojans decided to run out the clock late in the fourth, but Walker was having none of it as he blew up the play in the backfield on fourth down.

His efforts set up one last chance for Fresno State.

Reyna hit Coleman again for a 36-yard completion on fourth down, setting Fresno State up inside the Trojans red zone.

However, the drive and game ended as Reyna’s pass looking for Ronnie Rivers was picked off by safety Isaiah Pola-Mao, taking the opening-night victory 31-23.

Fresno State (0-1) now looks to its home opener next Saturday against Minnesota.