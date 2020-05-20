Big Hat Days Event Cancelled

One of Clovis’ biggest annual celebrations, Big Hat Days, hosted by the Clovis Chamber of Commerce has been cancelled.

The 82nd Annual Big Hat Days was set to take place back in April but the event was postponed to late June due to COVID-19.

This morning in a statement via facebook, Clovis Chamber of Commerce CEO Greg Newman announced:

While we were hopeful that we would be able to move forward with the 82nd annual BIG Hat Days street festival, based on the directives from Governor Newsome’s office, the Clovis Chamber of Commerce has made the decision to cancel BIG Hat Days 2020. This was a difficult decision that was made in the best interest of our community. This decision was not taken lightly or made quickly but deemed necessary to ensure the health and safety of our attendees, volunteers, exhibitors, vendors, sponsors, attractions, and staff.

As disappointed as we are with the cancellation of BIG Hat Days 2020, the Clovis Chamber of Commerce is busy planning for the ClovisFest & Hot Air Balloon Fun Fly street festival on October 24 & 25, 2020.

For more information, please call (559) 299-7363 or go to www.clovischamber.com.