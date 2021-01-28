Big Hat Days 2021 Date Announced

The Clovis Chamber of Commerce has announced new dates for the 83rd annual Big Hat Days event. The event is planned to take place on the June 12 and 13 weekend. In a press release, the chamber stated their plans as well as address the current pandemic:

As we slowly emerge from the restrictions brought about by the pandemic, we feel it is important to bring back some semblance of normalcy to our community. For eighty-three years, Big Hat Days has served as a community showcase and a tribute to our western heritage and small town character. We look forward to continuing this tradition in 2021.

Historically Big Hat Days is held the first full weekend in April to start off Clovis Rodeo month. This year, due to the current state of the pandemic, we have decided to move the event to June to give our community a few extra months to ascend from the current pandemic gathering restrictions.

The chamber will be working with the City of Clovis as well as the Fresno County Department of Public Health to provide a safe environment for attendees, staff, and vendors. Big Hat Days is one of Clovis’ largest community event attracting thousands to the streets of Old Town Clovis. It began in 1938, as a celebration to honor hardworking Clovis cowboys and farmers, the hat-inspired event got its name from the hats that block the dirt and sun from their faces.

For more information, please visit www.clovischamber.com